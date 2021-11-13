Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Holdings Reduced by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $134,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $227,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Smith-Midland stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.00. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

