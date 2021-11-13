Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 340,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,539,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $188,098,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

