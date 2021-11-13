Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.61 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

