Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $573,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.