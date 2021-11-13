Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.