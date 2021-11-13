Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,068,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $741,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

