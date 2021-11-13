Smooth Love Potion Market Cap Achieves $181.40 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $181.40 million and approximately $167.51 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,525,613,348 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.