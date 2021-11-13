Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $2,384,250.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

NYSE SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.