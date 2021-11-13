South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,759,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

