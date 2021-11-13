SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 22,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,521% compared to the typical volume of 1,361 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

