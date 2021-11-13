SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

