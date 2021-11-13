Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00137554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00508145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00078294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.