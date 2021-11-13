Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

