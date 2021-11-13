Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.01. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 8,558,470 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.