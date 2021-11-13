Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Spire worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 18.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Spire by 743.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

