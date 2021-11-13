Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.99. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

