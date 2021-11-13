Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.99. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

