Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

