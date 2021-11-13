Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

SRC stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

