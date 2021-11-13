SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $69.65 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

