Sprott (NYSE:SII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

