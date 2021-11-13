Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

SFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 1,125,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.