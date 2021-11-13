Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,125,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

