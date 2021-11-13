SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.44% of SPS Commerce worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

