Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 53,121 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

