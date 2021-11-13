Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CarParts.com worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarParts.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

