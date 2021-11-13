Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $739.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.38 and its 200 day moving average is $630.77. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

