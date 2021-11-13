Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 in the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

