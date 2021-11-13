Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $495,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

