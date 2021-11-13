Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 30,300 Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 193.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

