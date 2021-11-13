SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

SQZ stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

