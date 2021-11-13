SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 3.51% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 787,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

