SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 261.90 ($3.42) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

