StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 39.2% Higher Over Last Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $30.19 million and $3,909.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,231.44 or 1.01628559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.29 or 0.00598710 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,040.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000138 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

