Stairway Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $67,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $303.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

