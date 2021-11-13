State Street Corp Acquires 167,804 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

