State Street Corp Buys 104,748 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.27% of Brookline Bancorp worth $49,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 449,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

