State Street Corp Buys 2,515,575 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.36% of Ardelyx worth $47,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 80,636 shares of company stock worth $90,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

