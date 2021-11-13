State Street Corp Buys 50,970 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.71% of RadNet worth $48,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 134.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

