State Street Corp Buys 543,628 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $51,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock worth $812,205,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

