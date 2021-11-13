State Street Corp Decreases Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.68% of CEVA worth $50,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 368,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CEVA by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $47.82 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

