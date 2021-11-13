State Street Corp Has $51.86 Million Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $51,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after buying an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $41.83 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

