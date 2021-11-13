State Street Corp Lowers Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,140 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.03% of Humanigen worth $51,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

