State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $48,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Griffon stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

