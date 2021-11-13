Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1,200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $141,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

