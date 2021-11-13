Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Prakesh Patel Sells 90,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STEM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

