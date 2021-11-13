Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Issues Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $485.81 million, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stereotaxis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Stereotaxis worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

