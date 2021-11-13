Stifel Financial Corp Invests $173,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $720,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

