Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $200,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

