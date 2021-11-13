Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,693 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 166,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

RXT opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.