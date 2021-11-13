Stifel Financial Corp Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.